Mendel Money Management Sells 1,263 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.2% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,244. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

