Mendel Money Management Sells 975 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $165.27. 1,456,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $178.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,204 shares of company stock worth $56,412,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

