Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 15,560 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment company, which engages in the investments of energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana, Facilities Operations Related, and Corporate and Other.

