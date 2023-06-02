Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 3.5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 9,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 364,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRUS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Merus Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 51.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 422,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Merus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

