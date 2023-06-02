Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Harry Shuman Sells 575 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) VP Harry Shuman sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $12,351.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,894.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

