MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $22.61 or 0.00083507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $101.00 million and $2.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,086.66 or 1.00030558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.22368274 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,740,461.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

