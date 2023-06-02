MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lifted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,671. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

