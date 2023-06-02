MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CIF stock remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Friday. 41,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

