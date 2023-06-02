MFS Special Value Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 3,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $5.40.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
