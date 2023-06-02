MFS Special Value Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 3,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.