Michael Castagna Sells 10,000 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,809.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Michael Castagna sold 75,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $337,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $703,500.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00.

Shares of MNKD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.56.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

