Miller Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $143.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average is $144.83. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

