Miller Investment Management LP Buys 9,224 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,735,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,917,000 after buying an additional 3,034,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,904. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.