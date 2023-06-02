Miller Investment Management LP Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Miller Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11,542.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,420 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.6% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,346,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,808,910. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.