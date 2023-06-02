Miller Investment Management LP Trims Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,117 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 2.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned about 0.25% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. 638,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.