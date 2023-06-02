MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. 645,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,992. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $668.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,522 shares of company stock worth $637,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

