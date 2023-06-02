Mina Market Capitalization Hits $490.71 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $490.71 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,038,522,413 coins and its circulating supply is 910,578,307 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,038,428,092.8400393 with 910,413,706.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53944563 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,474,570.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

