Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $7.03 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 168,867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,253,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 372,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 156,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

