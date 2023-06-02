Moore Capital Management LP Invests $3.30 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 563,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

