Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.62. 5,175,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,764. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $287.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

