Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Electric by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,355,000 after purchasing an additional 663,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. 3,470,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186,903. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

