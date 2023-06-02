Morgan Stanley Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $70.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.18.

Nutrien stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $2,567,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $218,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

