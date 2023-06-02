MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.96

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 47063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.