MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.92

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $550.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94.
Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.
