Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Up 0.6%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.51. 3,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLLGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.