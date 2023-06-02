Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.26. 704,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,561,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 279,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 680,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

