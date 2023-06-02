National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.21

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 575780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2666 dividend. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

