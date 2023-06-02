National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$24.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.36.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

