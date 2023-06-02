National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.31. National CineMedia shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 603,102 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
