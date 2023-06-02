National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.31. National CineMedia shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 603,102 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

