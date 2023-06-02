National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $57.79 on Monday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Instruments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $510,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,120,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,730,000 after buying an additional 235,007 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $24,690,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.