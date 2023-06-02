Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) versus Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Critical Contrast

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Near Intelligence and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Near Intelligence N/A N/A -29.57% Scienjoy 10.01% 16.25% 12.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Near Intelligence and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Near Intelligence 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 895.15%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Near Intelligence.

This table compares Near Intelligence and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Near Intelligence $59.05 million 0.14 $5.03 million N/A N/A Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.55 $28.03 million $0.73 5.64

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Near Intelligence.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Near Intelligence has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Near Intelligence on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Near Intelligence

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with Near.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

