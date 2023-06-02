NEAR Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $49.01 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $49.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00005896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,834,488 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 911,453,255 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.58021445 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $41,651,527.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

