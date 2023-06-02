Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBLY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of NBLY stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,647. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$18.70 and a 12-month high of C$25.79. The company has a market cap of C$851.79 million and a P/E ratio of 83.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

