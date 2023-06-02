NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.29 million, a PE ratio of -40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NeoGames by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.