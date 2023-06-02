NetApp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $71.96 on Friday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.