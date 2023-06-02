NetApp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
NetApp Stock Performance
NTAP opened at $71.96 on Friday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetApp (NTAP)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.