NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20, RTT News reports. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 97.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. NetApp updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-$5.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.98. 3,098,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

