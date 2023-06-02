Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,888 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.47% of D.R. Horton worth $144,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.28. 255,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

