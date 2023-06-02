Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.95% of BOK Financial worth $135,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

BOKF traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,434. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.