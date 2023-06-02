Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,601 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $119,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $284.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.21. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

