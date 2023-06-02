Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,747 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.41% of WEC Energy Group worth $120,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,300. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

