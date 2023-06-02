Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $155.84 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.56% of Texas Roadhouse worth $155,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,987 shares of company stock worth $1,431,099. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,810. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.94 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

