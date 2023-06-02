Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $152,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in HubSpot by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,217. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.28. 111,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $530.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

