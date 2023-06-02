Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 57,876 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,876 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.45% of Quaker Chemical worth $133,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 593,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of KWR stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.63. 17,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,790. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $189.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently -483.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffry D. Frisby sold 3,487 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $728,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,895 shares of company stock worth $5,699,143. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

