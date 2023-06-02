Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 91,262 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,262 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $140,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.23. 63,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,900. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

