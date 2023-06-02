Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 9,376 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $167,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.0 %

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $151.18. The company had a trading volume of 62,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.68. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

