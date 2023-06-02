New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 2.2%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 14,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 187,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
New Found Gold Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold
New Found Gold Company Profile
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Found Gold (NFGC)
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.