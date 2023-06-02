New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 2.2%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 14,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 187,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

New Found Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 643.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Read More

