NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Up 30%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares rose 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 369,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 175,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

NexOptic Technology Stock Up 30.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$12.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

