NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. 921,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.