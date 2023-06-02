Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.34 and last traded at $61.34. Approximately 8,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 37,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $939.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $18,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,746,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

