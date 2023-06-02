Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.34 and last traded at $61.34. Approximately 8,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 37,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $939.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $18,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,746,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NIC)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.