NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.65. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 22,385 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of NightHawk Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 693.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHWK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.