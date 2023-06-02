NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.65. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 22,385 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of NightHawk Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.
Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHWK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile
NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.