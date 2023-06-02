NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Reduced by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 915,035 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises approximately 1.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.76% of NiSource worth $84,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $47,051,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 357.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,289,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,140,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $26.84. 1,233,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,323. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

